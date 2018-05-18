Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.91 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XES. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 155,436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Shares of XES opened at $18.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

