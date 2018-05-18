Bank of The West Sells 4,038 Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Grubman Wealth Management purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, GFS Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil opened at $81.88 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ExxonMobil has a 52 week low of $81.17 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. ExxonMobil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This is a positive change from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

