Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Manchester United F.C. (MANU)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Manchester United F.C. (NYSE:MANU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,108,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,614 shares during the quarter. Manchester United F.C. accounts for 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.35% of Manchester United F.C. worth $270,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United F.C. by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 195,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manchester United F.C. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Manchester United F.C. by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Manchester United F.C. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Manchester United F.C. by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manchester United F.C. opened at $20.40 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Manchester United F.C. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $823.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. ValuEngine raised Manchester United F.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Manchester United F.C. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United F.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manchester United F.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand.

