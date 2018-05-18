Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $124,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,163,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,236,000 after purchasing an additional 867,397 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,439,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,807,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,075,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,694,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,163,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,466,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $3,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,729,694.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 618 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $76,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,618 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,144. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities opened at $121.75 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 29.6 million SF as of December 31, 2017.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.