Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $157,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 178,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $112.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Verisk Analytics opened at $104.58 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $104.55 and a one year high of $105.38.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 64,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $6,719,568.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,014,325.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $5,619,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,068 shares of company stock valued at $112,950 and have sold 518,830 shares valued at $54,153,984. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

