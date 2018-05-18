Bamco Inc. NY Has $855.82 Million Stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,471,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,326 shares during the quarter. Idexx Laboratories accounts for 3.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Idexx Laboratories worth $855,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Idexx Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Idexx Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Idexx Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Idexx Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Idexx Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Idexx Laboratories news, Director William T. End sold 4,000 shares of Idexx Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $737,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of Idexx Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $1,973,169.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,444 shares of company stock worth $3,276,328. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Idexx Laboratories stock opened at $195.59 on Friday. Idexx Laboratories has a 52 week low of $196.16 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Idexx Laboratories had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 530.24%. The firm had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Idexx Laboratories will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Idexx Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Idexx Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idexx Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Idexx Laboratories from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Idexx Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

