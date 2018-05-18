B3Coin (KB3) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. B3Coin has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $1,658.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, B3Coin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.56 or 0.04742680 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028272 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001491 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013778 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009754 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002685 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

B3Coin (KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 726,180,138 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io . B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

