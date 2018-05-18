B. Riley Weighs in on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAG. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals opened at $24.65 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.10). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 126,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

