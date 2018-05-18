B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MAM Software Group (MAMS)

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for MAM Software Group in a report released on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MAM Software Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAMS. Zacks Investment Research cut MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

MAM Software Group opened at $8.11 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of -0.12. MAM Software Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. MAM Software Group had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million.

In other news, Director Dwight Mamanteo sold 80,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $609,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $921,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAM Software Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,586 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 4.98% of MAM Software Group worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

