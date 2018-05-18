AZZ (AZZ) PT Lowered to $47.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of AZZ opened at $41.60 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.26. AZZ has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.20 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.56%. research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.

