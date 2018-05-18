Avon Rubber (AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Purchases 1,433 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,419 ($19.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,334.27 ($27,583.11).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Nick Keveth purchased 11 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,369 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.59 ($204.27).

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 1,420 ($19.26) on Friday. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 885 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,325 ($17.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVON. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,450 ($19.67) to GBX 1,500 ($20.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,315 ($17.84) to GBX 1,405 ($19.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Protection and Dairy. The company offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

