Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $1.38 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 337,100 shares during the last quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

