Avery Dennison (AVY) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Avery Dennison worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,145,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 673,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 233,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,657,000 after acquiring an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $639,418.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,863.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $376,753.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,494.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,963,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

