AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities opened at $158.52 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $159.59 and a 52-week high of $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.16). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.