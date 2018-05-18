AT Bancorp Has $6.87 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

AT Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.7% of AT Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 108,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF opened at $51.57 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.64 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0847 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

