AstraZeneca (AZN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca opened at $35.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.