ASML Holding (ASML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. ASML posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.43.

Shares of ASML opened at $202.38 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. ASML has a twelve month low of $200.82 and a twelve month high of $202.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

