Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascena Retail Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.
Shares of NASDAQ ASNA opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $625.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ascena Retail Group has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $3.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,175,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after buying an additional 538,101 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 8,368,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 4,015,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 193,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Ascena Retail Group Company Profile
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.
