Arrow Global (ARW) Insider Paul Cooper Buys 34,800 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global (LON:ARW) insider Paul Cooper purchased 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £99,180 ($134,536.08).

ARW opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.94) on Friday. Arrow Global has a 12-month low of GBX 305.25 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 480 ($6.51).

Arrow Global (LON:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported GBX 6.50 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Global had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.85%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Arrow Global’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital cut their price target on shares of Arrow Global from GBX 465 ($6.31) to GBX 455 ($6.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.80) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Arrow Global from GBX 500 ($6.78) to GBX 460 ($6.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.71) price target (down from GBX 543 ($7.37)) on shares of Arrow Global in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 425.71 ($5.77).

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

