Arlington Partners LLC Buys 3,360 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 588,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 518,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,864,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $513,678,000 after purchasing an additional 463,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 979,402 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $44,464,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $23,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,644,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,005,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,557,015 shares of company stock worth $117,480,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle opened at $46.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

