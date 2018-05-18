arGEN-X BV (ARGX) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

arGEN-X BV (NASDAQ: ARGX) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare arGEN-X BV to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares arGEN-X BV and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|arGEN-X BV
|$44.74 million
|-$31.73 million
|-67.49
|arGEN-X BV Competitors
|$1.05 billion
|$96.36 million
|-1.30
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.1% of arGEN-X BV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for arGEN-X BV and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|arGEN-X BV
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|arGEN-X BV Competitors
|498
|1756
|4641
|161
|2.63
arGEN-X BV presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 17.63%. Given arGEN-X BV’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe arGEN-X BV has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares arGEN-X BV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|arGEN-X BV
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|arGEN-X BV Competitors
|-6,172.82%
|-62.32%
|-24.10%
Summary
arGEN-X BV competitors beat arGEN-X BV on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
arGEN-X BV Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Á.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Staten Biotechnology B.V.; and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings for arGEN-X BV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for arGEN-X BV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.