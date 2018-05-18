ArcBest (ARCB) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $49.25

Shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 19560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.24 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $13,659,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $5,823,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 157,344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 208,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 154,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $4,263,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

