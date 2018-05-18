Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,359 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 188,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,744 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 80,529 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 310,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $53.96 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

