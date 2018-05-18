Apollo Investment (AINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo raised Apollo Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

