Aperio Group LLC Purchases 63,679 Shares of ING Group (ING)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ING Group (NYSE:ING) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in ING Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ING Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 420,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 193,539 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ING Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ING Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 367,355 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ING Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ING Group opened at $15.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.