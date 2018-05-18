Aperio Group LLC Has $20.90 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $94,977.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,462.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 22,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,883,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,602.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,437 shares of company stock worth $11,426,337. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $81.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.27%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.