Aperio Group LLC Has $19.32 Million Stake in Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,369 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Siliconware Precision Industries were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Siliconware Precision Industries alerts:

Siliconware Precision Industries opened at $8.59 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. Siliconware Precision Industries has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Siliconware Precision Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Siliconware Precision Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

About Siliconware Precision Industries

Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.