Aperio Group LLC Has $18.77 Million Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Terricciano sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $318,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $86,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,677. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

Shares of Waters opened at $190.48 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $189.21 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.17 million. Waters had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 1.14%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

