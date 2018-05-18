Apergy (APY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

APY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Apergy stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Apergy has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

