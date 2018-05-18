Ansys (ANSS) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Ansys comprises approximately 6.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ansys were worth $167,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Ansys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ansys by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Ansys in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,660,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ansys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ansys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub lowered Ansys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Ansys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.10.

Ansys opened at $164.58 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ansys has a 52-week low of $164.18 and a 52-week high of $165.28.

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.56 million. Ansys had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ansys will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ansys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ansys news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,222 shares of Ansys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $199,149.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 862 shares of Ansys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $136,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia worldwide.

