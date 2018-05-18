Andeavor (ANDV) Holdings Lifted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Andeavor makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Andeavor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANDV opened at $146.81 on Friday. Andeavor has a fifty-two week low of $139.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.81). Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Andeavor’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $5,788,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,371,574 shares in the company, valued at $158,787,121.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 212,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $22,826,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,379,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,224,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 916,795 shares of company stock worth $113,832,138 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.97.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

