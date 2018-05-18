Analyzing Travis Perkins (TVPKF) and Floor & Decor (FND)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS: TVPKF) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Floor & Decor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Floor & Decor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Travis Perkins and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor 8.34% 20.20% 8.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travis Perkins and Floor & Decor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travis Perkins $8.29 billion 0.56 $300.03 million N/A N/A Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 3.23 $102.78 million $0.69 67.14

Travis Perkins has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Travis Perkins and Floor & Decor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travis Perkins 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 0 9 7 0 2.44

Floor & Decor has a consensus price target of $49.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Travis Perkins on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions. It serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands. This division also supplies kitchens and joinery products to specialist joiners, local authorities, and house builders. Its Consumer division supplies domestic building and decorative materials to DIY and trade customers. This division's brands include Wickes, Toolstations, and Tile Giant. The company's Contracts division supplies civils, heavy building materials, and drainage solutions to trade professionals and specialist contractors; ceilings, drywall, flooring, insulation, and partitioning and fire protection products; pipeline, heating, and mechanical services equipment; and air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. This division offers its products under the Keyline, Rudridge, BSS, and CCF brands. Its Plumbing & Heating division supplies plumbing, bathroom, and electric and water underfloor heating systems and associated products. This division offers its products primarily under its iflo brand name. It also supplies hand tools, power tools, workwear, and site equipment under the Scruffs, Defender, and Van Vault brands; and distributes renewables technology, as well as provides integrated solutions for low carbon construction, energy efficient buildings, and renewable energy projects. Travis Perkins plc sells its products through its stores, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as Sandell Perkins Public Limited Company and changed its name to Travis Perkins plc in October 1988. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

