Analyzing Tidewater (TDW) and Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO)

Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) and Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Teekay Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tidewater and Teekay Offshore Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teekay Offshore Partners $1.11 billion 1.07 -$303.20 million $0.01 290.00

Tidewater has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay Offshore Partners.

Dividends

Teekay Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. Teekay Offshore Partners pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Teekay Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater -409.22% -116.17% -49.56% Teekay Offshore Partners -28.37% 3.87% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tidewater and Teekay Offshore Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teekay Offshore Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60

Teekay Offshore Partners has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Teekay Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Offshore Partners is more favorable than Tidewater.

Summary

Teekay Offshore Partners beats Tidewater on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker. The company serves customers in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. As at December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 37 shuttle tankers, 3 chartered-in vessels, 1 HiLoad dynamic positioning unit, 8 FPSO units, 6 FSO units, 10 long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, 1 UMS, and 2 chartered-in conventional oil tankers. Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield TK TOLP L.P.

