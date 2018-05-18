Analyzing The Hartford (HIG) and Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) and The Hartford (NYSE:HIG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and The Hartford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 14.96% 6.14% 2.21% The Hartford -15.59% 8.93% 0.61%

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The Hartford pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Hartford pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years and The Hartford has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Financial and The Hartford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Hartford 0 4 7 0 2.64

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. The Hartford has a consensus price target of $59.55, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given The Hartford’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hartford is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and The Hartford’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $5.73 billion 2.03 $1.05 billion $2.74 25.84 The Hartford $16.97 billion 1.13 -$3.13 billion $2.74 19.46

Cincinnati Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hartford. The Hartford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of The Hartford shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of The Hartford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

The Hartford Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds. The Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident and disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

