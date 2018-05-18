Analyzing Office Depot (ODP) & Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)

Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Office Depot alerts:

Office Depot has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Office Depot pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Office Depot pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Office Depot and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot 1 3 1 0 2.00 Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 2 0 0 2.00

Office Depot currently has a consensus target price of $4.29, suggesting a potential upside of 73.58%. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Office Depot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Office Depot is more favorable than Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Depot and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot $10.24 billion 0.13 $181.00 million $0.45 5.49 Big 5 Sporting Goods $1.01 billion 0.17 $1.10 million $0.57 14.12

Office Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Office Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big 5 Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Office Depot and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot 1.01% 9.60% 3.38% Big 5 Sporting Goods -0.56% 2.86% 1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Office Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Office Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Office Depot beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its stores also provide printing, reproduction, mailing, and shipping services. As of December 31, 2017, this division operated 1,378 office supply stores. The Business Solutions division sells office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet sites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The CompuCom division sells information technology (IT) outsourcing services and products in the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica. It offers a range of solutions, including end user computing (tablets, smartphones, laptops, and desktops), data center management, service desk, network infrastructure, and IT workforce solutions. This division serves its customers through IT service and sales representatives and telesales, as well as Internet sites. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, and Grand & Toy. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure; and licensed trademarks, including Beach Feet, Bearpaw, Body Glove, Morrow, and The Realm. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 435 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.