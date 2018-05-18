Analyzing Loomis (LOIMF) and Ladbrokes Coral (LDCOY)

Loomis (OTCMKTS: LOIMF) and Ladbrokes Coral (OTCMKTS:LDCOY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ladbrokes Coral shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loomis and Ladbrokes Coral, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ladbrokes Coral 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Loomis and Ladbrokes Coral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis N/A N/A N/A Ladbrokes Coral N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Loomis has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladbrokes Coral has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ladbrokes Coral pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Loomis does not pay a dividend. Ladbrokes Coral pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loomis and Ladbrokes Coral’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $1.96 billion 1.40 N/A N/A N/A Ladbrokes Coral $2.04 billion 2.05 -$276.88 million $0.09 24.20

Loomis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ladbrokes Coral.

Summary

Ladbrokes Coral beats Loomis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides various solutions for cash handling services in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers collects and delivers cash daily between stores, banks, deposit boxes, and automatic teller machines (ATMs) through approximately 6,700 cash in transit vehicles; and stores cash to supply banks and retailers with additional banknotes and coins, as well as collects daily receipts, and supplies retail customers and banks with cash and foreign currency. The company also provides cash management services for analysis, forecasting, and reporting customer cash flows, as well as customized solutions for retailers; and services for the ATMs, including bills sorting, replenishment, reconciliation, service, and reporting to accountable banks. In addition, it offers cash flow analysis services, as well as forecasts amount of cash necessary; and international valuables logistics solutions, such as cross border transportation of cash and precious metals, and storage of valuables. The company serves central and commercial banks, retailers, other commercial enterprises, and the public sector through approximately 400 branches. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ladbrokes Coral

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in betting and gaming businesses. The company operates betting shops, which offer traditional over the counter betting on football, horse, and greyhound racing, as well as other sports through gaming machines. The company also engages in digital betting and gaming through online and mobile operations, such as Ladbrokes.com, Coral.co.uk, Galabingo.com, Ladbrokes Australia, Eurobet.it, Belgium online, and Spain (JV) online. It operates approximately 3,500 high street betting shops in the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, Spain, and Belgium under the Ladbrokes, Coral, Gala, Ladbrokes Australia, and Eurobet brand names, as well as online operation in Australia. The company was formerly known as Ladbrokes plc and changed its name to Ladbrokes Coral Group plc in October 2016. Ladbrokes Coral Group plc was founded in 1886 and is based in Harrow, the United Kingdom.

