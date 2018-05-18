Analyzing Gemalto (GTOMY) and Perficient (PRFT)

Gemalto (OTCMKTS: GTOMY) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Gemalto pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Perficient does not pay a dividend.

Gemalto has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gemalto and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemalto $3.36 billion 1.57 -$479.14 million N/A N/A Perficient $485.26 million 1.77 $18.58 million $0.95 25.77

Perficient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gemalto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gemalto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Perficient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gemalto and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemalto N/A N/A N/A Perficient 4.20% 9.70% 7.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gemalto and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemalto 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perficient has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Gemalto.

Summary

Perficient beats Gemalto on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemalto

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions; secure electronic identity documents, such as ePassports and badges; multi-factor online authentication and transaction solutions, as well as a range of support services; and data encryption systems and software monetization solutions to financial institutions, retailers, mass transit authorities, and government agencies and service providers, as well as enterprises of various sizes. The company also sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers. In addition, it offers various solutions for mobile network operators, including subscriber identification modules and universal integrated circuit cards, and back-office platforms; and services comprising roaming optimization, mobile payment and marketing, personal data management, and trusted services management. Further, the company provides industrial solutions that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) data exchange through hardware modules and operating software, which connect machines to digital networks, as well as cloud-based M2M application enablement and late-stage personalization platforms to enhance operations, productivity, and efficiency in the Internet of things for the utilities, health, and automotive markets. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides product configuration digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transport products, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

