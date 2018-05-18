Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GEA Group (G1A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GEA Group (ETR: G1A):

5/10/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €37.00 ($44.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €32.00 ($38.10) price target on by analysts at HSBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €36.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €38.00 ($45.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €35.50 ($42.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €34.00 ($40.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €38.00 ($45.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €45.00 ($53.57) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €34.00 ($40.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €38.00 ($45.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €32.00 ($38.10) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €38.00 ($45.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – GEA Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/12/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €35.50 ($42.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €33.00 ($39.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €39.00 ($46.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €37.00 ($44.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €41.00 ($48.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €45.00 ($53.57) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €38.00 ($45.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €39.00 ($46.43) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €31.00 ($36.90) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €42.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €45.00 ($53.57) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – GEA Group was given a new €44.00 ($52.38) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €32.97 ($39.25) on Friday. GEA Group has a 12-month low of €34.06 ($40.55) and a 12-month high of €42.88 ($51.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

