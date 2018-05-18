Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2018 – CBRE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

5/10/2018 – CBRE Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/4/2018 – CBRE Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. Results indicate strong revenue growth across all three of its global regions. Specifically, the company experienced impressive growth in global occupier outsourcing, capital markets and the Asia Pacific (APAC) business. The company’s extensive real-estate products and services offerings, improving leasing and outsourcing business, strategic in-fill acquisitions, transformational deals and healthy balance sheet are expected to be conducive to near-term results. Nevertheless, competition from international, regional and local players remains a concern for CBRE Group.”

5/2/2018 – CBRE Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2018 – CBRE Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2018 – CBRE Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CBRE Group traded up $0.12, hitting $47.54, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 23,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon Boze sold 5,000,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Calvin W. Frese, Jr. sold 6,033 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $283,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,111,624 shares of company stock worth $234,199,723 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

