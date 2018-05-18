Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Flex (FLEX)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2018 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/30/2018 – Flex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

4/27/2018 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2018 – Flex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/28/2018 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flex is a provider of “Sketch-to-Scale” services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Flex’s diverse end-market and expanding partner base is positive for the company’s top-line growth. The company has evolved into an end-to-end solutions provider, which expands its total addressable market (TAM) significantly. Moreover, the company thrives on low-cost manufacturing, which improves competitiveness of the company’s customers. In the past six months, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Nonetheless, we expect higher level of spending on new business initiatives, innovative products, design & engineering capabilities and footprint to drag down profitability in the near term. Moreover, higher product start-up costs and under-absorbed overhead adds to the woes.”

3/27/2018 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flex is a provider of “Sketch-to-Scale” services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Flex’s diverse end-market and expanding partner base is positive for the company’s top-line growth. The company has evolved into an end-to-end solutions provider, which expands its total addressable market (TAM) significantly. Moreover, the company thrives on low-cost manufacturing, which improves competitiveness of the company’s customers. In the past six months, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Nonetheless, we expect higher level of spending on new business initiatives, innovative products, design & engineering capabilities and footprint to drag down profitability in the near term. Moreover, higher product start-up costs and under-absorbed overhead adds to the woes.”

3/23/2018 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Flex traded up $0.01, hitting $14.41, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,360. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Flex will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,242,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flex by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,538 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,944,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,724,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.