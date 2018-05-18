Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) recently:

5/12/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals opened at $9.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $840.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 199.55%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,194,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,282.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 908,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 465,000 shares of company stock worth $3,432,350 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

