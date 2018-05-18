Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ARMO BioSciences (ARMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARMO BioSciences (NASDAQ: ARMO):

5/10/2018 – ARMO BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2018 – ARMO BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2018 – ARMO BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – ARMO BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2018 – ARMO BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ARMO Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis and inflammation. The Company’s platform molecule AM0010 is a pegylated form of recombinant human IL-10, which has immune stimulating effects which induce the activation, proliferation and survival of intratumoral, tumor-reactive, cytotoxic CD8 T cells in cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes AM0001, an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor; AM0003 an anti-LAG-3 checkpoint inhibitor; AM0015 a form of recombinant human Interleukin-15 cytokine and AM0012 a form of recombinant human Interleukin-12 cytokine. ARMO Biosciences, Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

3/27/2018 – ARMO BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARMO opened at $49.80 on Friday. ARMO BioSciences has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Get ARMO BioSciences alerts:

ARMO BioSciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($9.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($9.17). analysts predict that ARMO BioSciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ARMO BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $10,115,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ARMO BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARMO BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARMO BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in ARMO BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,741,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMO BioSciences, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, develops a pipeline of novel product candidates that activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AM0010, a long acting form of human interleukin-10 that is in Phase III randomized pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for ARMO BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMO BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.