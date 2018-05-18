Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lincoln Financial Group (LNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) in the last few weeks:
- 5/11/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/4/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $96.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/3/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Lincoln Financial Group traded down $0.23, hitting $68.79, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 5,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,250. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lincoln Financial Group has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $68.31.
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Lincoln Financial Group had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lincoln Financial Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $147,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,701.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $1,923,455.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,612.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 583,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,656,000 after buying an additional 272,352 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 17,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln Financial Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 75,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.
