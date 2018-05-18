Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lincoln Financial Group (LNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/4/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $96.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lincoln Financial Group traded down $0.23, hitting $68.79, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 5,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,250. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lincoln Financial Group has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $68.31.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Lincoln Financial Group had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lincoln Financial Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. Lincoln Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $147,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,701.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $1,923,455.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,612.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 583,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,656,000 after buying an additional 272,352 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 17,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln Financial Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in Lincoln Financial Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 75,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

