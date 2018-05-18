Analysts Issue Forecasts for Linamar’s FY2019 Earnings (LNR)

Linamar (TSE:LNR) – Analysts at Gabelli boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Linamar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Gabelli analyst M. Paige now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.55. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Linamar’s FY2020 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get Linamar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

TSE:LNR opened at C$69.77 on Thursday. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$60.50 and a 52 week high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

In other Linamar news, Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total transaction of C$43,908.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.