Analysts Expect White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) to Post $0.13 EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 186 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of WTM opened at $882.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $882.15 and a 12 month high of $890.54.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total transaction of $979,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,647.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total transaction of $2,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 117,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 82,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

