Analysts Expect Tesaro (TSRO) Will Post Earnings of -$2.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) will report earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tesaro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.44) and the lowest is ($2.89). Tesaro reported earnings of ($2.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesaro will report full year earnings of ($9.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.73) to ($8.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.14) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesaro.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.42). Tesaro had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Tesaro’s revenue was up 1520.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSRO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Tesaro in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $199.00) on shares of Tesaro in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Tesaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesaro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, VP Grant C. Bogle sold 1,809 shares of Tesaro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $99,223.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy R. Pearson sold 2,575 shares of Tesaro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $141,264.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $400,642.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 334,913 shares of company stock worth $19,083,294 and sold 13,042 shares worth $760,526. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSRO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesaro in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesaro in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesaro by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Tesaro by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesaro in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of TSRO stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Tesaro has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

