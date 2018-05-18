Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report sales of $722.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.98 million to $728.30 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $675.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.30. Hawaiian had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.79 per share, with a total value of $188,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,121,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian opened at $38.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

