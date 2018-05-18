Analysts Expect F5 Networks (FFIV) to Announce $2.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.95 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 20.43%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. William Blair upgraded F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

In other news, Director John Mcadam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total transaction of $3,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $140,316.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,035. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2,180.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks opened at $171.14 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $169.69 and a 52 week high of $171.74.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.