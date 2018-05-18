Analysts Anticipate Uniqure NV (QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $3.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Uniqure reported sales of $4.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $17.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.98 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $16.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 586.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.15. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $850,750.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 538,031 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

