Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity (HQY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,042. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

In other news, CMO Gary D. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 71,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $4,659,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,761,953. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 414.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

